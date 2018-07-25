 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

LifePod Appeal concert for Eden Park canned after venue withdraws its application in face of residents' opposition

RNZ rnz.co.nz | 1 NEWS | Sky
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

Eden Park has withdrawn it's application for the LifePod Appeal concert planned for Waitangi Day next year.

Inventor and philanthropist Sir Ray Avery had proposed a Live Aid-style concert on February 6, 2019 to raise money for LifePod incubators for premature babies.

But a local lobby group, The Neighbours' Association, earlier this month called for the concert to be held at Mt Smart Stadium, which it said had 93 houses within 1 kilometre from the speakers, while Eden Park had some 4000.

Former prime minister Helen Clark, who lives 400 metres from Eden Park, labelled the plan a "Trojan horse" that would pave the way for more concerts at the venue.

In a statement today Eden Park says it "regrets to announce that due to time constraints and the prospect of substantial Environment Court costs, it has been forced to withdraw its application for the LifePod Appeal concert, planned for Waitangi Day (6 February) 2019."

He’s on a fundraising mission to finance the manufacture of the LifePods Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:18
Kieran Read says the forward pack is aiming to slow down the Canes’ potent attack.

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
2

Most watched: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament
3

Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett
4

'Time to go home' - Karl Tu'inukuafe shares heart-warming farewell picture directed to Chiefs
5

Most watched: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg looms dangerously close to small Greenland village
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux

Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux coming to New Zealand after securing Auckland speaking venue
05:07
The Green MP read out the experience of one woman who looks after her father who has a neurotoxic brain injury.

'We're talking here about people's lives' - Green MP Chloe Swarbrick makes impassioned speech on medicinal cannabis
Police car generic.

Man faces multiple charges after Auckland police seize guns, drugs and cash

Successful Maori Pacific Islander business woman leading a team of start up entrepreneurs in a corporate business meeting in New Zealand

Government promises to end gender pay gap in public service by 2020

Renee Duckmanton's killer Sainey Marong to appeal murder conviction

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A Gambian butcher found guilty of killing Christchurch woman Renee Duckmanton is appealing against his conviction.

Sainey Marong was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 18 years, in April this year for the murder in Christchurch in 2016.

Today, the Court of Appeal confirmed Marong has filed an appeal against his conviction.

During the two-week trial the court heard Marong's offending was premeditated and predatory.

Marong never denied killing the sex worker but maintained it was not murder as he was mentally imbalanced.

A date for the hearing has yet to be set.

A composite image of Renee Duckmanton and Sainey Marong.
A composite image of Renee Duckmanton and Sainey Marong. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Police car generic.

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Graphic video shows cop Tasering goat in Oamaru, police change policy on using stun guns on animals

Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett

LifePod Appeal concert for Eden Park canned after venue withdraws its application in face of residents' opposition

Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux coming to New Zealand after securing Auckland speaking venue

Superannuation not enough for basic Kiwi retiree lifestyle, study shows

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Personal Finance

The amount of money needed by retirees to have a basic lifestyle is growing, but there are signs people are coping.

A Massey University-Westpac study shows the gap between national superannuation and the cost of a basic existence has widened with retirees needing to rely increasingly on private savings and investments.

A single person living in a major city on average spent $590.44 a week for a "no frills" lifestyle, which is $200 more than the superannuation payout. The figures relate to the year ended June 2017.

A couple living in the same way in a major city spent $872.22 a week compared to the $600.30 after tax super payout.

The cost of such a lifestyle in provincial areas was about $30 a week cheaper for a single person but by about $250 a week for a couple.

A "no-frills" lifestyle is defined as minimal spending on luxuries such as travel and entertainment.

Report author Dr Claire Matthews, from Massey's Business School, said the growing gap between what retirees get from the government and what they spend was not necessarily cause for concern.

"The gap has at least doubled for most households, which is a significant change from previous reports."

"But, to some extent, this reflects households being better prepared for retirement, allowing them to top up their superannuation payments to give them the lifestyle they want," she said.

The rise in the cost of living for retirees during the period ranged between 1.19 and 1.66 percent, but unlike the previous study no group could live entirely off national superannuation.

The study also showed that a lifestyle with choices would cost a couple in a major centre close to $1400 a week, more than double the superannuation level, and $872 in the provinces.

However, there was also evidence that growing numbers were working past the super eligibility age of 65, and this was allowing them to enjoy a "choices" lifestyle, in addition to savings or investment income.

"It seems that reaching eligibility for NZ Super doesn't mean stopping working for many," Dr Matthews said.

"While it can mean a change in working patterns and styles, semi-retirement offers people options for topping up their superannuation and saving more for when they do stop working completely."

Superannuation is not enough for even a no-frills lifestyle, researchers say.
Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Personal Finance