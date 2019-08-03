Lifeguards warn public to stay out of the water as big swells continue

Lifeguards are ramping up warnings to stay out of the water as big swells continue to pummel the West Coast of the country.
A handful took to the surf near Waiuku, south-west of Auckland, today and wind gusts on the Manukau heads were reported close to 100 kilometres an hour.
Waves buffeted Gannett Rock at Muriwai and were churning like a washing machine at Piha as the kingtide hit at 11am.
Lifeguards are officially off duty at this time of the year and say the blustery conditions will make it difficult to help anyone in trouble.