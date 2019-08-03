TODAY |

Lifeguards warn public to stay out of the water as big swells continue

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

Lifeguards are ramping up warnings to stay out of the water as big swells continue to pummel the West Coast of the country.

A handful took to the surf near Waiuku, south-west of Auckland, today and wind gusts on the Manukau heads were reported close to 100 kilometres an hour.

Landfill close to being swept away as huge waves pummel West Coast

Waves buffeted Gannett Rock at Muriwai and were churning like a washing machine at Piha as the kingtide hit at 11am.

Lifeguards are officially off duty at this time of the year and say the blustery conditions will make it difficult to help anyone in trouble.

For your local weather forecast click here.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

This comes as big swells continue to pummel the West Coast. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:03
1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has this look ahead at what’s in store this weekend.
More snow on the way for parts of South Island
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life
4
In this Sept. 20, 2016, photo, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, right, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.
Police wait on toxicology reports following death of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter
5
Vaea Fifita's tribute to younger brother, Albert John Mapa
'It hurts so much' - Grieving Vaea Fifita travelling with All Blacks despite younger brother's sudden death
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
James Shaw has announced that a new female Co-Leader will be chosen "by the time Easter is finished".

Government announces the country's first Cross-Government Climate Action Plan
Train generic

Wellington train services resume following rockfall
02:19
The University of Auckland is investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students.

Student activist cops abuse following dispute with pro-Beijing supporters
01:44
The National leader said Ms Ardern should have gone during Parliamentary recess.

John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges' 'part-time' dig is a garbage ploy someone like Donald Trump would use