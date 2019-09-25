Life sentence for murder convict David Lyttle, whose victim's body was never found

David Lyttle has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his friend more than eight years ago.

David Lyttle in the Palmerston North High Court. Source: RNZ / Anne Marie May

Last month, a jury found Lyttle guilty of murdering Brett Hall after a High Court trial in Wellington.

Hall, who was 47, went missing from his Whanganui property in May 2011 and his body has never been found.

Brett Hall disappeared in 2011. Source: Supplied

In 2014, the police targeted Lyttle by an undercover operation when he admitted killing Hall.

At the High Court in Wellington this morning, Justice Mallon sentenced Lyttle to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 11 years.

Hall's mother, brother and former partner read victim impact statements to the court describing him as a loving son, brother, father and grandfather.