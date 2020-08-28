What life will be like behind bars for Christchurch mosque shooter

Acclaimed criminologist and former convict Professor Greg Newbold says the mosque mass killer Brenton Tarrant should expect many years in solitary confinement, during which he’ll likely forget certain colours and smells.

“That’s one thing you miss in maximum security. You don’t get to see colours. The whole prison is built in green and pastel shades. You don’t see reds or yellows. You don’t see real grass, or trees or flowers,” professor Newbold told 1 NEWS.

Mr Newbold spent five-and-a-half of a seven-year sentence at Auckland’s Paremoremo Prison, the same facility Tarrant arrived at last night under the cover of darkness following his four-day sentencing hearing.

He said the smell of nature was quickly forgotten and all you could smell was wax and disinfectant.

Tarrant was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, the first time that sentence has been handed down in New Zealand.

He pleaded guilty in March to the murder of 51 people and the attempted murder of another 40 as they worshiped at two Christchurch mosques, along with one terrorism charge.

He was flown in an Airforce Hercules to Whenuapai overnight and whisked to Paremoremo Prison in a waiting convoy.

Mr Newbold said prisoners in solitary confinement were given access daily to a small yard, about the size of a room. “I’ve seen the yard. It’s got a mesh roof. It’s got a fake little hill in it made with fake grass.”

It’s understood he was previously denied access to television or newspapers.

Today, the Department of Corrections refused to provide details of his cell conditions.

Criminal defence lawyer Nigel Hampton QC said the killer’s solitary confinement would be for his own protection. “He’ll be [a] target. It’ll also prevent him from spreading his ideologies throughout the prison,” he said.

He said his confinement would need to be carefully managed, given the known risks associated with solitary, including suicide, psychosis and anxiety.

Mr Newbold said one of the primary tasks of Corrections staff was to ensure Tarrant stayed alive.