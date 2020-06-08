Life in Level 1: What New Zealanders can and can't do under new restrictions

New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 at midnight, meaning there will be another new way of living for New Zealanders to get used to.
Here are some of the changes that will come into force at midnight tonight.
How life will change:
Restrictions on businesses and services will be lifted.
Rules governing hospitality outlets will be lifted.
There will be no physical distancing rules, and limits on gatherings will be removed.
Crowds will be allowed at sports matches and church services.
Community sport can resume without restrictions.
Physical distancing is no longer required on air travel or public transport.
Border controls remain in place and increased hygiene is expected of all New Zealanders.
The golden rules of Alert Level 1
If you're sick, stay home.
If you have cold or flu symptoms call your doctor.
Wash your hands.
Sneeze or cough into your elbow and disinfect surfaces.
Isolate immediately if told to by authorities.
If you have underlying conditions, talk with your GP about precautions.
Keep track of where you've been.
Stay vigilant.
Be kind to others and to yourself.