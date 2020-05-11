What life in Alert Level 2 will mean for you

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon announced New Zealand will move to Alert Level 2 starting from this Thursday.

Ms Ardern said the aim of Level 2 was to reduce close contact with strangers, acknowledging the virus was "probably still with us" but designed to get as many people back to work as possible.

If you are sick, you must stay home, and anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get tested, she said.

The move to Alert Level 2 will be staggered and in ten days time most businesses will be open Ms Ardern says.

What will happen under Level 2:

- Businesses can restart



- Bubbles can cease

- Domestic travel recommences

- Schools and early learning centres can open

- Gatherings both indoors and outdoors are limited to 10 people

- Public places reopen

- Sport and recreation returns, including gyms and professional sports competitions

- Home gatherings must be kept small

- Hospitality must be seated, separated, single-server

On Thursday May 14, retail, malls, cafes and restaurants, cinemas and other public place can open.

"You can begin to move around New Zealand," Ms Ardern said.

Schools will be able to open on Monday, May 17.