Libraries get $58.8 million Government funding boost over four years

The Government has announced $58.8 million in funding over four years to fund libraries to support jobs and community services as New Zealand recovers from Covid-19.

Bookshelf (file image). Source: istock.com

Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said the funding, as part of Budget 2020, will “protect library services and ... protect jobs”.

“This package provides for free internet access in all public libraries to ensure that anyone can access the online services and information they need,” she said.

Ms Martin said about $30 million will protect about 170 librarian jobs.

“This is targeted funding over two years to keep librarians in jobs and upskill them to provide extra assistance to jobseekers and to people wanting to improve their reading and digital literacy skills,” she said.

Four million dollors over four years will be used to extend free internet service to all public libraries.

Other funding increases included:

$11.5 million over two years to waive National Library subscription charges to libraries

$13.3 million over four years for specialist library services for schools and young people