 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Liam Messam, Jerome Kaino and Sir Graham Henry help raise funds for young girl with rare cancer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A bunch of big-name New Zealanders have came together at Auckland's Eden Park to help raise money for a two-year-old girl with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Chiefs star Messam is a key supporter of two-year-old Ka'iulani as she battles a rare form of cancer.
Source: Seven Sharp

Ka'iulani Forbes, who suffers from neuroblastoma, has a tumour the size of a softball in her abdomen, affecting her spine and bones.

She needs treatment overseas that could cost up to $2 million.

The likes of All Blacks forward Jerome Kaino, former-All Blacks backrower Liam Messam and World Cup winning former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry attended a fundraising gala dinner for Ka'iulani at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Messam is one of Ka'iulani's biggest fans and has been involved in other successful fundraising efforts for Ka'iulani this year

A family spokesperson says Ka'iulani Forbes' family is doing everything they can to help their beloved daughter.
Source: Breakfast

"I've pulled a few strings up here in Auckland, this is home of Jerome Kaino so I've brought him along - he's a rich man so hopefully he gets his wallet out," he told Seven Sharp.

On the night $100,000 dollars was raised for young Ka'iulani in an effort to help her whanau raise enough money for treatment overseas.

"There's been a lot of good people who've banded together and got the word out there," Sir Graham said.

Meanwhile more than $100,000 has been raised through a Givealittle page set up to help Ka'iulani.

Losing his locks is a small price to pay for raising funds for Ka'iulani Forbes and her family.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Health

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

LIVE: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre finish as Artemis forced to stop under penalty, 100 metres from home

00:29
2
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:39
3
Saturday off the NSW coast is likely to go down as veteran fisher Terry Selwood’s most memorable day on the water - ever.

'A bloody shark! Well I'm buggered' - Aussie fisherman has classic reaction to shark jumping into boat


4
Tiger Woods has reportedly been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tiger Woods charged with drink driving in Florida

00:26
5
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day with victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

07:13
Southern Cross Travel Insurance has apologised for the incident, saying it was a unique situation they have learnt from.

'Insulting and distressing' - amputee's prosthetic leg considered 'baggage' by insurance company

"They're a part of my identity and a part of my independence," Sarah said.


00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

02:24
Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

00:30
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ