Liam Messam, Jerome Kaino and Sir Graham Henry help raise funds for young girl with rare cancer

A bunch of big-name New Zealanders have came together at Auckland's Eden Park to help raise money for a two-year-old girl with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Ka'iulani Forbes, who suffers from neuroblastoma, has a tumour the size of a softball in her abdomen, affecting her spine and bones.

She needs treatment overseas that could cost up to $2 million.

The likes of All Blacks forward Jerome Kaino, former-All Blacks backrower Liam Messam and World Cup winning former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry attended a fundraising gala dinner for Ka'iulani at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Messam is one of Ka'iulani's biggest fans and has been involved in other successful fundraising efforts for Ka'iulani this year

"I've pulled a few strings up here in Auckland, this is home of Jerome Kaino so I've brought him along - he's a rich man so hopefully he gets his wallet out," he told Seven Sharp.

On the night $100,000 dollars was raised for young Ka'iulani in an effort to help her whanau raise enough money for treatment overseas.

"There's been a lot of good people who've banded together and got the word out there," Sir Graham said.