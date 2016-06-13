LGBTI community receives $50,000 to support young Kiwis

About $50,000 will be gifted to LGBTI community to help support young people.

Source: 1 NEWS

Minister for Youth Nikki Kaye made the announcement today and specified that two organisations, InsideOUt Koaro and Rainbow YOUTH would receive the total funding.

"InsideOUT Koaro will received $30,000 over three years to help it deliver leadership workshops, while Rainbow YOUTH will receive $20,000 this year to strengthen and support services it provides," Ms Kaye said.

InsideOut Koaro funding aims to grow 120 young leaders, who will in turn support and mentor other LBGTI young people.

The funding announced today builds on previous support provided including $15,000 to InsideOUT Koaro last year and $140,00 over three years to Rainbow YOUTH announced in 2015.

"It is crucial that we support LGBTI young people to feel secure and included," says Ms Kaye.

"We've come a long way in terms of embracing diversity. However, LGBTI young people are still more likely than other young people to attempt suicide or self-harm, so there's still more work to do," she added.