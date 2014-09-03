Levin residents urged to boil water before use

Residents of Levin are being told to boil water before use because the town's water plant is struggling to cope with muddy water after recent bad weather.

The Horowhenua District Council says the boil-water notice is a precautionary move following heavy rain on Thursday.

The town's water plant is struggling to meet demand and manage the treatment of muddy water from the Ohau River.

People are advised to boil water used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and preparing infant and toddler formula.