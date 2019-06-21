Levin residents 'left in limbo' by NZTA over proposed Horowhenua Expressway

Frustration is growing among Levin residents, who say they’re being left in limbo by the New Zealand Transport Agency over the proposed Horowhenua Expressway.

Today in Levin, about 150 people took part in a protest calling for more certainty and for the road, which still doesn’t have full funding, to be built.

The agency announced the site for the road six-months-ago and earmarked 311 properties for demolition to make way for the two-lane expressway, which would run beside State Highway One.

So far, 19 properties have been bought and no more will be purchased for now.

But some property owners say they're paralysed.

"We can’t move on, sell. We’d like to build on to our house but we can’t do that either because of the road," said Phil Barton, who owns an affected property.

"We are in limbo, we have no idea what is happening," said another property owner Liz Brown.

Otaki MP Nathan Guy said people had been coming into his office "very depressed" about the project. He said they want certainty but are not being heard.

"Those residents are saying piss poor communication, we don’t know what's happening, we are hearing there is no money to get on and consent," said Mr Guy.