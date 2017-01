'Level of depravity that's an outrage to a lot of Americans' - White House on beating of mentally disabled man streamed on Facebook Live

White House press secretary Josh Earnest says the beating of a mentally disabled man that was broadcast live on Facebook demonstrates "a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans."

Earnest says he has not yet spoken to President Barack Obama about the incident in the president's hometown of Chicago but says he's confident Obama "would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video."

Video from Chicago media outlets appears to show someone off-camera using profanities about "white people" and President-elect Donald Trump.

Cook County prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated kidnapping and battery charges against four black suspects in the incident earlier this week that police say went on for as many as 48 hours.

They announced charges against three 18-year-olds - Jordan Hill of Carpentersville, Brittany Covington of Chicago and Tesfaye Cooper of Chicago - and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington of Chicago.

Prosecutors say the four are also charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.