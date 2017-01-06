 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Level of depravity that's an outrage to a lot of Americans' - White House on beating of mentally disabled man streamed on Facebook Live

share

Source:

Associated Press

White House press secretary Josh Earnest says the beating of a mentally disabled man that was broadcast live on Facebook demonstrates "a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans."

Earnest says he has not yet spoken to President Barack Obama about the incident in the president's hometown of Chicago but says he's confident Obama "would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video."

The victim was a Chicago resident who has "mental health challenges", police say.
Source: Associated Press

Video from Chicago media outlets appears to show someone off-camera using profanities about "white people" and President-elect Donald Trump.

Cook County prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated kidnapping and battery charges against four black suspects in the incident earlier this week that police say went on for as many as 48 hours.

They announced charges against three 18-year-olds - Jordan Hill of Carpentersville, Brittany Covington of Chicago and Tesfaye Cooper of Chicago - and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington of Chicago.

Prosecutors say the four are also charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Three have also been charged with residential burglary.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
Brian Villiers filmed the 3.5m great white as it came right up to the family's boat on Lake Macquarie north of Sydney on Boxing Day.

Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

01:07
2
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

3
More than 6000 'Felt It' reports were posted on the GeoNet website following a 5.3 earthquake.

'Go away earthquakes, Wellington trying to sleep' - 5.3 earthquake gives thousands early morning jolt

00:23
4
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

00:25
5
The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ