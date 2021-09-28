Level 3 workers asked to get two Covid tests in next fortnight - Bloomfield

Everyone working in a permitted business in Level 3 is being asked to get two Covid-19 tests in the next fortnight, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Testing centre at Auckland's Balmoral Rd Source: 1 NEWS

Two GP clinics spoken with by 1News said they received a directive about the testing, and an email sent to primary healthcare clinics last night says workers in businesses permitted to operate under Alert Level 3 are being asked to undertake two Covid-19 tests, at least five days apart, over the next two weeks.

"As for healthcare workers, asymptomatic people tested under this arrangement don’t need to stay home or isolate while awaiting their results, but if symptomatic need to get tested and stay home, even if a recent asymptomatic test has been negative."

There are more testing requirements for community healthcare workers as well.

Dr Bryan Betty admitted this will be a big task for GPs, but he said "doing this is the right thing to do”.

He said there’s a degree of uncertainty at the moment about whether there’s transmission in the community, so this needs to be done.

At today's 1pm briefing, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said Auckland surveillance testing has focussed on essential workers in the past month. Around 50,000 of them had been tested.

"We're now shifting the focus to those workers who have come on line since Auckland went into Alert Level 3, so-called permitted workers.

"The request is being made - it's not a requirement - but a request of those workers, over the next two weeks, whether you have symptoms or not, to get two tests at least five days apart."

In particular, the focus was on those in construction, hospitality and retail. They would not have to isolate while waiting for a test.