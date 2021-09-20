Level 3 workers asked to get two Covid tests in next fortnight

TODAY |

Everyone working in a permitted business in Level 3 is being asked to get two Covid-19 tests in the next fortnight, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Two GP clinics spoken with by 1News said they received a directive about the testing, and an email sent to primary healthcare clinics last night says workers in businesses permitted to operate under Alert Level 3 are being asked to undertake two Covid-19 tests, at least five days apart, over the next two weeks.

"As for healthcare workers, asymptomatic people tested under this arrangement don’t need to stay home or isolate while awaiting their results, but if symptomatic need to get tested and stay home, even if a recent asymptomatic test has been negative."

There are more testing requirements for community healthcare workers as well.

Dr Bryan Betty admitted this will be a big task for GPs, but he said "doing this is the right thing to do”.

He said there’s a degree of uncertainty at the moment about whether there’s transmission in the community, so this needs to be done.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, the Ministry of Health and Northern Regional Health have been approached for comment.

