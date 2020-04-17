Level 3 measures for businesses 'should've been implemented weeks ago', says Retail NZ boss

Retail New Zealand chief executive Greg Harford says he welcomes the loosened measures Kiwi businesses will have in Level 3, but says the regulations could've been implemented "weeks ago".

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced who would be able to operate under Level 3 when New Zealand eventually moves from lockdown.

Under Level 3, businesses will be able to sell items online, meaning many will be able to get their companies up and running again.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Mr Harford said that measure among others announced yesterday could have been done in Level 4.

"These are really straight-forward measures that can be done simply," Mr Harford said.

"They're things that we think should've probably been implemented some weeks ago to help keep the economy going."