TODAY |

Letter sent by Christchurch terrorist attack accused 'should not have happened', Jacinda Ardern says

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism

The Prime Minister says a letter sent from prison by the man accused of carrying out the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack "should not have happened".

Yesterday it was revealed that accused gunman, Brenton Tarrant, managed to send a letter from Auckland Prison at Paremoremo. The letter was posted to the far-right message board 4chan.

Jacinda Ardern spoke to media from Tuvalu and said Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis is going to look into if current laws around prisoners' correspondence are "fit for purpose".

"I think I feel the same way about it as probably every New Zealander would feel," she said. "This particular communication just should not have happened.

"Obviously something has gone wrong in our system for this to have happened."

Tarrant, an Australian citizen, is being held in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo awaiting his next court appearance. He is accused of murdering 51 worshippers and injuring 49 others in a shooting rampage at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Christine Stevenson says the letter should not have been able to be sent. Source: Breakfast

Under the Corrections Act 2004, sending mail is a legislatively required minimum entitlement for prisoners, however mail can be withheld in a very limited number of circumstances, and Corrections have withheld some of his mail where concerns have been identified.

The Department of Corrections chief executive Christine Stevenson has apologised to Christchurch mosque attack victims for the letter being sent.

"It is a fine balance to uphold our lawful obligations and mitigate all potential risks posed by the prisoner, however we are absolutely committed to ensuring that he has no opportunity to cause harm or distress, either directly or indirectly."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister said laws around prisoners’ rights to send mail will be looked at following the incident. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:40
Joan Rutherford, 87, has worked for Timmermans jewellers in Auckland since 1969.
Worker gifted $13k diamond for 50 years of service at same Auckland store
2
Piripi Winiata with his tiripou
'An obvious example of racism' - Passenger calls out Auckland Airport after stoush over tiripou 'weapon'
3
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
4
The All Blacks coach said the duo could become world class players.
Sevu Reece, George Bridge given starts as All Blacks axe senior trio for Bledisloe decider
5
Police 'concerned' for missing Auckland woman and young girl
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Canaries caught from the wild by animal traffickers sing in their cages in a quarantined area of a wildlife center before being freed in Bogota, Colombia.

Songbirds rescued as Colombia fights wildlife trafficking
03:40
Joan Rutherford, 87, has worked for Timmermans jewellers in Auckland since 1969.

Worker gifted $13k diamond for 50 years of service at same Auckland store

Police 'concerned' for missing Auckland woman and young girl
01:59
The diploma in health science allows students to make use of their connection to the community.

Polytech offers first health science diploma with a Māori worldview