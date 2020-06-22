TODAY |

Letter to Auckland hotel guests reveals lockdown measures amid report of new Covid-19 case

Source:  1 NEWS

People staying at the Novotel Auckland Airport hotel are in lockdown and it's unclear when they'll be released, a letter sent to guests this morning states.

It was revealed last night the hotel was going into lockdown after someone tested positive for Covid-19.

The hotel is being used as a managed isolation facility for people arriving in the country from overseas. They are required to quarantine for 14 days and return a negative test result before leaving.

This morning, guests were advised in the letter that the hotel was going into lockdown pending contact tracing and further testing.

"The duration of this lockdown is yet to be determined and advice is expected from the Ministry of Health this morning," the letter states.

"All people who were in the facility at the time of the notification, including staff, have been isolated within the hotel until further notice.

"In order to keep you updated, we intend to provide information with each meal drop off and provide updates on the noticeboards outside elevators on each floor."

Additionally, guests were asked to remain in their rooms with access in and out of the building restricted, including for any scheduled walks or outdoor activities.

Laundry services in and out of the hotel have also been put on hold.

However, the letter advised that deliveries into the hotel from the likes of UberEats and supermarkets will continue but must be contactless.

Daily health checks and scheduled testing for the virus are also continuing.

"We appreciate that there is a level of uncertainty for guests and staff within the hotel. We are working to gain clarity on requirements to ensure we can return to normal managed isolation practices," the letter said.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
