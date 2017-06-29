'Let's be prepared to drag our old drug laws into the 21st century' - NZ Drug Foundation urging Parliament to update laws

Critics say the persecute and punish model of New Zealand's drug laws, which have not changed in 40 years, have failed.

Policy makers in Wellington are set to debate the state of the country's drug laws.

Ross Bell of the New Zealand Drug Foundation said New Zealand is "losing the war on drugs".

"We're getting increasingly frustrated. We all know what we're doing isn't working."

"We have some of the highest rates of drug use in the world."

So the foundation are going to parliament next week to show politicians examples of overseas programmes.