'Let's do our part' - Parris Goebel pledges $20 per Instagram reshare to fight Aussie bushfires

Parris Goebel has joined the likes of Celeste Barber and Pink by using their platforms to fundraise for those affected by the deadly Australia bushfires.

The Kiwi choreographer and dancer shared an Instagram post yesterday to her 1.1m strong following, announcing she would donate $20 for every reshare the post received.

"Please do not ignore these images and facts! As I sit in the peace and safety of my room here in NZ I can’t help but feel for all the families fleeing their homes, fire fighters sacrificing their lives and animals dying because of these horrific Bush fires!Let’s raise awareness and do our part," Ms Goebel wrote.

Late yesterday she updated the post to thank everyone who had reshared, stating that she had donated the money raised to the Red Cross with plans to make a donation to the NSW RFS. She hasn't yet revealed the amount raised.

Ms Goebel is not the only person of social influence using their profile to help Australia. Aussie comedian Celeste Barber has raised over $30 million dollars over the course of one weekend.

Aussie comedian Celeste Barber fundraising for bushfires Source: Facebook/Celeste Barber

US singer Pink has also pledged $500,000 (NZD$750,300) to help the fight.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink tweeted to her 32.2 million Twitter followers.