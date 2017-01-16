'Let's ban and protect our waterways' - Kiwis demand immediate ban on plastic microbeads

The majority of New Zealanders are supporting an immediate ban on the use of plastic microbeads in beauty products.

Environment Minister Nick Smith this week released a document recommending the tiny non-dissolvable granules - that are common in toothpaste, exfoliating body scrubs and other household products - be scrapped in July 2018.

In New Zealand, 100 varieties of bathroom products contain the little beads and a single shower can release 100,000 of the abrasive granules into the ocean.

The Green Party says the process should be brought forward, and according to a poll on the 1 NEWS Facebook page, plenty of Kiwis agree, with close to 2500 people indicating they support an immediate ban.

Just 69 said they didn't.

"Other countries did this ages ago. I stopped using these products years ago as soon as I discovered their impact," said Caroline Trembath.

"Blows my mind that people put their own potential inconvenience above the damage that they are doing. Many of the companies are already making the biodegradable or desolvable options for other countries already."

Lyn Dorsey said they should be have been banned "years ago".

"It has been known for years the damage micro beads do to the marine life."

"We are meant to be clean green New Zealand so yes let's ban and protect our water ways," added Ava Lucas.

Some people, however, said the gradual phasing out of microbeads was fine.

"Unless you want your products to be pulled from the shelf (they will all go to landfill, wow, genius move) immediately, and for there to be a long gap of 6-12 months until the replacements are researched, developed, trailed, produced, wholesaled and then finally put on the shelves of a retailer...then no," wrote Tyler Hippolyte.