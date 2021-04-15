TODAY |

Lessons learned after Canterbury earthquakes being used to improve mental health of children

Source:  1 NEWS

The mental health of children is being helped by lessons learned after the Canterbury earthquakes.

The Mana Ake programme helped 7000 young Cantabrians following the quakes, now it's rolling out to other regions.

The programme was rushed out in Christchurch after the earthquakes 10 years ago.

It put specialist staff, including psychologists, social workers and teachers into the lives of traumatised students.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the launch of the Mana Ake programme at Homai School in South Auckland yesterday.

“We had reports from schools of it impacting on their behaviours, we had parents in some cases in children they were experiencing bed wetting, or adverse reaction to even loud noises,” Ardern said of the quakes after-effects.

The expanded programme will be rolled out across five district health boards.

They are, Northland, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, West Coast, Counties Manukau.

It will be at an initial cost of $10 million.

