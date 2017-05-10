'Lessons and improvements to be made' - councils criticised over Havelock North gastro outbreak

Havelock North Water Inquiry chairman Lyn Stevens has identified major failings by Hastings and Hawke's Bay Regional councils in delivering safe drinking water.

The inquiry panel delivered its initial findings at the Hastings District Court today on the gastro outbreak that broke out in the Hawke's Bay town last August.

Last October, the panel, chaired by Mr Stevens, a retired Court of Appeal judge, heard submissions on the outbreak, linked to two bores on Brookvale Road, which struck down 5500 people with campylobacter in Havelock North.

The outbreak was linked to the deaths of three elderly people and many others were hospitalised, sparking a national debate about the safety of untreated water.

Mr Stevens' summary said the gastro crisis "shook public confidence in the fundamental service" of delivering safe drinking water.

The inquiry found that the outbreak likely came from sheep faeces travelling through the "vulnerable" Te Mata aquifer and that the Hawke's Bay and Hastings District Councils "failed to adhere to the high level of care and diligence necessary to protect public health".

In the light of a similar outbreak in 1998, the regional council, particularly, did not take effective steps or note "attendant risks" to drinking water safety as it was supposed to under the Resource Management Act.

The lack of a response plan, aquifer maintenance records and compliance duties, supervision by mid-level council managers and meaningful collaboration and co-operation between the two councils was highlighted.

Attorney General Chris Finlayson welcomed the panel's findings and said he was looking forward to stage two of the report - which will provide recommendations about managing water supply across New Zealand - due in December.

Hastings District Council chief executive Ross McLeod says while he was happy his council was not found to have caused the contamination, the shortcomings in water supply operations would be heeded.

"[This] council is fully committed to addressing and fixing the deficiencies highlighted by the Inquiry to ensure the safety of drinking water in the future," he said.

"Clearly there are also lessons and improvements to be made to the national framework and industry practice for managing drinking water."