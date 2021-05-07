TODAY |

Less than 15 per cent of schools using Government-funded programme on sexual education

Source:  1 NEWS

Teaching kids about consent still isn't compulsory for schools and the Ministry of Education has no idea which children are and aren't being taught it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Advocates say that’s simply not good enough. Source: 1 NEWS

Less than 15 per cent of schools are using a Government funded programme on sexual education.

Advocates say that's simply not good enough.

“Theoretically, the programme is nationally available to all young people of secondary school age in Aotearoa," RespectEd chief executive Fiona McNamara told 1 NEWS.

“But in practice it’s not reaching all of those young people, it’s extremely concerning".

Consent falls under the "healthy relationships" part of the national curriculum but is only a suggested topic.

“It's everybody's role in society to make sure we're having this discussion with our young people, I’m confident that schools understand the expectation of them that we've provided,” Ministry of Education’s Pauline Cleaver said.

It’s been a key part of learning for students at Heretaunga College in Upper Hutt.

“It sets the foundation for when we get to our older years,” one student said.

Mary Butler, a consent education advocate and sexual assault survivor, said making consent education compulsory is a no-brainer.

“If someone doesn’t realise they’re committing a crime it’s going to continue happening and if someone doesn’t know that a crime has been committed against them they can’t do much about it."

New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Epidemiologist: NZ could see 'devastating' community outbreak if it allows repatriation flights from India
2
Australia's international borders to stay shut until at least 2022
3
NZ should be ‘embarrassed’ about its global ranking on young carers, says world leading expert
4
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
5
Good Sorts: Queenstown helicopter pilot scales mountain to keep promise to newlyweds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police call for man who intervened in Whangārei assault to come forward
04:01

Twenty-nine tonnes in 2.5 years: The Westport man cleaning up NZ's coastlines
03:19

'Destructive' predator the hedgehog on Auckland Council’s hit list

Risk of TB exposure at Auckland University after infected student attends campus