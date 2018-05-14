'Less growth and fewer jobs' - Govt's proposed employment law changes won't 'get us anywhere' - Simon Bridges

National Party leader Simon Bridges says the government’s planned changes to employment law don't "necessarily get us anywhere".

The Opposition leader said it was no surprise there were business confidence issues after Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said businesses need to be "resilient" in coping with an increase to minimum wage and proposed changes to strengthen collective bargaining.

"I don't think it's any wonder that you've got business confidence issues that ultimately should worry us all because it does mean less growth, less revenue for the government and fewer jobs," Mr Bridges told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"The problem with this bill (Employment Relations Amendment Bill) is actually not one thing…there's literally dozens of things that all amount to a re-unionisation," he said.

"My point would be it is cost and compliance that doesn't necessarily get us anywhere, if I thought it would genuinely make a massive difference for workers but I personally don't think that's what the unions will do."

"It is cost and compliance without good purpose for workers, for the businesses, for the economy."

Mr Bridges claimed the government's changes would affect even small businesses.

"Well, actually it will affect them (small businesses) if the sector-by-sector fair pay rounds are in their area, Mr Bridges said.

"All those things add up…it's not overnight but over time, it will have an affect here.

"You're making it harder for the most vulnerable to get into jobs by these changes and you’re slowing down the jobs market.