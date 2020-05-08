Leopard seal Owha sunbathes on Auckland beach, delighting onlookers enjoying lockdown time outdoors

Auckland's famous leopard seal Owha was spotted sunbathing at Stanmore Bay, in the city's north, this morning.

The seal was seen lying on the sand next to the water as onlookers observed from a distance.

Police were present for crowd control. A witness said police didn’t seem to be moving people on, and everyone was observing Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

Her reappearance comes after she was reportedly shot in the face last year after she was seen bleeding.

She was caught on camera in March capsizing a dinghy on Westhaven Marina.

Owha is thought to have been residing in New Zealand waters since at least 2012, according to LeopardSeals.org, which collaborates with the Department of Conservation and NIWA. The website said the name Owha comes from ‘He owha nā ōku tūpuna’ or ‘treasured gift from our ancestors’.

The seal is also known to frequent marina pontoons to rest and sunbathe.

LeopardSeals.org has over 200 reported sightings of Owha.