TODAY |

Lengthy waits for driver testing in New Zealand due to Covid-19

Source: 

Aucklanders face nearly seven-week waits before they can sit their practical drivers licence tests.

Source: istock.com

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says social distancing rules during the Covid-19 lockdown stopped driver testing from happening, causing a backlog.

In Auckland, the wait time is currently 46 days for a restricted licence test and 43 days for the full licence test.

In the Bay of Plenty there is a 21 day delay for restricted licence tests and 19 day wait for full licence tests.

NZTA said it understood how important it was to have a licence - especially for getting work.

It and Vehicle Testing New Zealand - which manages practical driving tests - were making sure there are enough testing officers in the right parts of the country.

NZTA said people should use the time to practice driving to increase their chance of passing the first time.

The national average wait times are currently 16 days for restricted driving tests and 13 days and for full driving tests.

By region, current wait times for restricted licence tests and full licence tests:

  • Northland 12 days 11 days
  • Auckland 46 days 43 days
  • Waikato 10 days 7 days
  • Bay of Plenty 21 days 19 days
  • Central 13 days 12 days
  • Wellington 9 days 10 days
  • Christchurch 7 days 8 days
  • Southland 15 days 11 days

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'
2
Good Sorts: Meet the immigrant from India who runs the shop in one of New Zealand's smallest towns
3
Matt Chisholm shares brother's inspiring journey from stroke at 27, to becoming a father 20 years on
4
NZ in global spotlight as thousands pack out Auckland's Eden Park to celebrate rugby's return
5
New York teen who cleaned up after Black Lives Matter protest offered job from city's mayor
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

Hawke's Bay farmers desperate to find winter feed for stock as colder weather looms
00:49

Former Polynesian Panther says New Zealand can 'beat racism' if it can beat Covid-19

Greece opens for Kiwi tourists but international travel still not advised
02:03

Todd Muller outlines National’s first-term priorities if elected, borrows Labour’s ‘let’s do this’ slogan