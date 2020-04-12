TODAY |

Lengthy queue at Auckland Pak'nSave as supermarkets open for first time on Easter Sunday

Source:  1 NEWS

The Covid-19 pandemic’s seen supermarkets open on Easter Sunday for the first time in New Zealand, and an early morning line’s already formed in an Auckland supermarket.

Joining the queue at 6am this morning, one shopper said she was at the Glen Innes Pak’nSave to pick up basics like toilet paper and flour.

“It’s pretty good, 'cause all the lines yesterday were pretty awful. To be able to shop today is a bit better,” she told 1 NEWS.

Another shopper said she wanted to get her shopping done before rain comes tomorrow.

“I think they really had to [open today],” she said after seeing the “chaos” and long lines following supermarkets being closed on Good Friday.

Another shopper said she was picking up supplies for a family of six who she heard needed food.

“I think it’s amazing,” she said about the fact supermarkets were open on Easter Sunday.

