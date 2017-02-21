 

Len Lye's moving sculptures 'wearing down' from daily displays, draining maintenance budget

New Plymouth ratepayers are likely to help make up an annual $100,000 shortfall for maintenance of the Len Lye Centre's artworks as visitor numbers take a toll on them.

Higher than expected visitor numbers to the $11.5m Len Lye Centre mean more money is needed for maintenance.
Source: 1 NEWS

The $11.5 million centre, adjoining the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, houses the kinetic sculptures of New Zealand artist Len Lye and is experiencing higher than expected visitor numbers.

This means it's costing more to maintain the moving art works and the centre's maintenance budget is drying up.

Govett-Brewster director Simon Rees says Lye's works used to be shown once or twice a year, but now they're on show, collectively, daily. 

"So they're performing much more often than they ever had and consequently are wearing down."

The centre has told the New Plymouth District Council it'll need an extra $100,000 a year for maintenance.

Ratepayers already fund the art gallery as a whole to the tune of $3.3 million and are likely to help make up the shortfall. 

If you love art, you will pay to see it"
New Plymouth councillor John McLeod

"It's incumbent upon us to find opportunities to bring people in to help fill up the restaurants, fill up the bars, the hotels and keep all our tills ringing. This is part of that solution, so yes it will come at a cost," said Mayor Neil Holdom.

Councillor John McLeod says a better option is user pays.

"If you love art, you will pay to see it. If we have a door charge I think it's a way of funding the maintenance of those artworks," he said. 

While the council considers its options, more corporate sponsors are being sought and anyone who comes through the doors is being asked to donate. 

"Somehow it's not in the New Zealand mentality. So one has to develop a technique for being forthright, of speaking to our visitors about encouraging them to show how much they've enjoyed their experience," Mr Rees said.

For now, the gallery director is hoping generosity is enough to pay the bills.

