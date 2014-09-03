Len Brown's former mistress opens up about offering psychic readings and why she didn't see sex scandal fallout coming

Former Auckland Mayor Len Brown's ex-mistress Bevan Chuang has opened up about her part-time job as a psychic and why she didn't see the sex-scandal fallout coming.

Ms Chuang began training in mediumship in 2014, not long after she rose to notoriety after a two year affair between her and Auckland's then-mayor, reported the Wireless.

She set up a blog called 'Queen Bee Says', detailing her offerings of Oracle Card Readings and Email and Phone App Readings.

But it wasn't until Wireless journalist Susan Strongman went to Ms Chuang, that the million dollar question was answered.

"If you're a psychic, didn't you see the sex scandal fallout coming?"

Ms Chuang told Ms Strongman that she did not see it coming, and it was before her training in mediumship.

She said she's reflected on that time to see if there were any signs, but there weren't any, the Wireless reports.

Bevan Chuang. Source: 1 NEWS

"What happened has changed me quite a lot. I don't know if I'll ever get over it."

"I'm a lot less outgoing, I used to be social, I have a much closer group of friends I'm still trying to get my head around what happened," she told the Wireless.