'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands Government takes action over plastic bag levy

The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.
The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head


Man in hospital after being shot by police in Nelson after making 'multiple threats to harm'

The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

Breakfast's political panel get their teeth into the issue of whether this fundraising source should be put on the chopping block.

Customer shocked to find large sum of cash hidden inside block of chocolate bought from Auckland store

Live stream: Breakfast

Professor of Public Health Richard Edwards says tens of thousands of kids are still being affected by second hand smoke.

Should smoking be banned in cars to keep Kiwi children healthy?

The authors of an Otago University study want the law introduced to protect against second-hand smoke.


The Race Relations Commissioner has slammed the Government for not doing enough.

'Screaming out for answers' - victims of state care sexual abuse gather at Parliament calling for independent inquiry

Presenting a petition with 5000 plus signatures, former state wards demand apology and inquiry.

One spoke exclusively with 1 NEWS about why the system is in crisis.

'Significant concern' - intellectually disabled prisoners as well as prison guards' lives at risk, say top NZ psychiatrists

District Health Board bosses have outlined a health and safety "crisis" in prisons.

Fans came from as far as Kerikeri to Christchurch to see the America's Cup in the flesh.

'Everyone's turned up in this incredibly bad weather' - rain, distance can't keep Team New Zealand fans from victory parade

Fans came from as far as Christchurch to see the America’s Cup in the flesh.


 
