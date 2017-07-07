'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

Wellington City Council is demanding the government takes action over plastic bag levies and has made their own moves to raise awareness about the damage they are doing to the environment.

The council is offering it's city's residents the opportunity to go on tours of the local rubbish dumps to see where plastic bags end up.

Wellington City Councillor Iona Pannett hopes that the tours will continue to build support for a levy and encourage people to use an alternative to plastic bags.

"We've been calling on this for a few years," Ms Pannett told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme this morning.

"We know it works, many countries have already done it and we think Wellingtonians really care about the environment so they will change their behaviours as a result of these tours.

"Many countries including countries that we closely align ourselves with like Ireland and Britain, already have a levy and there are even countries like China, Italy that have banned plastic bags.

"We have seen clear evidence in the UK they have had a massive drop because of a 5p levy."