Legionella bacteria closes spa at popular Auckland pool

The discovery of a bug that causes Legionnaires' disease has prompted the closure of a spa at a popular Auckland pool complex.

An Auckland pool has closed after Legionella bacteria was found in a spa pool. Source: istock.com

The legionella bacteria was detected at a spa in the Auckland Council-owned Onehunga War Memorial Pool centre last Wednesday, prompting its immediate closure, the council says.

Health services have meanwhile been trying to track down the source of a possible case of Legionnaires' disease in the area.

"While there is no confirmed link, YMCA Auckland [which runs the pool] and the council are taking all necessary precautions and the pool has now been treated according to procedures recommended," the council said.

"This includes a thorough deep clean and additional chlorination."

The spa will remain closed until a negative test is returned.

The council earlier this year closed the spa at Tepid Baths in the central Auckland over legionella and the bug was also found at Manurewa Pool late last year.

YMCA Auckland Chief Operating Officer Arvid Ditchburn said while the risk in this case appeared to be very low, they would be reviewing the matter.

"We will also be undertaking testing at our other aquatic sites to ensure they meet the high standards we expect of our facilities," he said.

"Our current operating procedures meet all New Zealand water treatment standards, but we will be undertaking a review to see if any further improvements can be implemented."

There are about 50 confirmed cases of legionellosis, or Legionnaires' disease, in Auckland each year and it does not spread from person to person.

The early symptoms include muscle aches, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite and coughing followed by high fever, chills and occasionally diarrhoea - with symptoms usually starting two to 10 days after exposure.