Legendary New Zealand middle distance runner and Auckland councillor Dick Quax dies

Politician and former 5000m world record holder Dick Quax has died.

Former Olympian Dick Quax on Breakfast Source: Breakfast

He was 70.

Close friend and fellow athlete Rod Dixon posted of Quax's death online, saying "my great friend and competitor passed away peacefully in New Zealand this morning".

Auckland Council has also confirmed his passing.

He won silver at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Mr Quax was an outspoken voice on Auckland Council for the Howick Ward and was a candidate for the Act party in 1999 and 2002.