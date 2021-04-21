Legendary Kiwi musician Sir Dave Dobbyn officially knighted

New Zealand music icon Sir Dave Dobbyn was officially knighted today at Government House.
His career spanned six decades featuring major hits such as Slice of Heaven and Welcome Home.
Dobbyn saying he was ""buzzing, absolutely buzzing, surreal, very odd, I'll never get used to it," joking he would even take his medal out clubbing with him tonight.
He joins politician David Carter, professor of te reo Willliam Te Rangiua Temara and broadcaster Ian Taylor as just some of those being knighted this week.
Dobbyn says he still had more to accomplish and would work on a new song about love.
He thanked New Zealand saying: "It's wonderful and I deeply thank the New Zealand people and all New Zealanders for holding me in such high regards after all I've been through, I haven't exactly been the golden boy, been a bit of a ratbag like everybody else in the right
places, but I definitely thank my community today in a heartfelt way because they thanked me."