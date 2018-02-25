Legendary Auckland venue Kings Arms calls last drinks

Legendary New Zealand rock venue The Kings Arms will close its doors for the last time on Wednesday.

Starting out as a bar, owner Maureen Gordon was convinced by her children to start bringing in the kind of bands they were hearing overseas, and the rest is history.

Since the 90s' the battered stage has seen the likes of The Misfits, The White Stripes and Don McGlashan.

The 148 year old building will be replaced with inner city apartments much to the dismay of up and coming bands wanting to build their careers like many bands before.

The Bleeders is one hardcore band who started their careers there and have since played the venue 30 times.

"You always had a crowd at the kings arms. everyone got their start there. That was the place to go to get the buzz and the momentum," lead singer Angelo Munro recalls.

"The media was there people who write reviews were there."

Kiwi band Elemeno P have similar memories spending most of their lives there, including a performance last night.

"Growing up here was kind of like a club house watching all the bands. but I met my wife here. Lani met the father of her children here," lead singer to the band Dave Gibson said.