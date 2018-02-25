 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Legendary Auckland venue Kings Arms calls last drinks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Kings Arms Tavern has launched the careers of countless Kiwi bands, but it's being destroyed to make way for apartments.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Property

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Man dies from rockfall on State Highway 4 after stopping to clear small land slip near Whanganui

00:15
2
England reached 285/8 after their 50 overs with the bat at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

LIVE: Black Caps batsmen Taylor and Latham bring up half centuries for NZ against England in ODI series opener

3
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious crash leaves State Highway 2 closed near Tauranga and three people hospitalised


4

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

00:22
5
The British actress died of natural causes, her agent said.

Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill actress dies, aged 53

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 