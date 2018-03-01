 

Legendary Auckland music venue the Kings Arms fare-welled with packed house before demolition

Alan Kenyon 

1 NEWS Now Producer

Legendary Auckland music venue the Kings Arms was fare-welled in style last night, with Voom performing the final ever live set to a packed house of energetic punters.

“The Kings Arms is dead,” Voom singer Buzz Moller said to the crowd after the final song.
Source: 1 NEWS

The iconic venue will now make way for apartments, leaving a huge hole in the underground music scene.

"The Kings Arms is dead, long live the Kings Arms," Voom singer Buzz Moller said to the crowd after playing the final song on the stage dear to so many Kiwis.

"The Kings Arms is a people, not a building," he continued with his fist raised in the air.

Starting out as a bar, owner Maureen Gordon was convinced by her children to start bringing in the kind of bands they were hearing overseas, and the rest is history.

Since the 90s' the battered stage has seen the likes of The Misfits, The White Stripes and Don McGlashan.

The Bleeders is one hardcore band who started their careers there and have since played the venue 30 times.

"You always had a crowd at the Kings Arms. everyone got their start there. That was the place to go to get the buzz and the momentum," lead singer Angelo Munro recalls.

"The media was there, people who write reviews were there."

The 148-year-old building will be replaced with inner-city apartments much to the dismay of up and coming bands wanting to build their careers like many bands before.

