 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

share

Source:

1 NEWS

"Under-reporting" of sexual harassment is a problem in the New Zealand legal profession according to the Law Society as it launches a working group to conduct a national survey on how to make it easier for victims to come forward.

The Law Society's working group comes after recent allegations from female interns at Russell McVeagh's Wellington law firm.

Law Society President Kathryn Beck says they’re going to conduct a national survey to understand the scope of the problem.
Source: Breakfast

"We've got a problem, and part of the problem is under reporting," Law Society president Kathryn Beck told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

Ideally law firms would be safe environments where if something goes wrong people are not afraid to come forward and complaints are investigated, Ms Beck says.

Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.
Source: 1 NEWS

"People are telling us they don't want to complain because of how the whole process works, it re-victimises them, it's not confidential and they're concerned about the consequences of that," she says.

Ms Beck says the Law Society is looking at taking action as soon as possible including creating a portal on their website where people can raise sensitive complaints.

She says the national survey will be conducted to understand the scope of the problem.

"There's a lot to be done but there's also a lot we can do to make immediate improvements," she says.

Related

Employment

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Sickening student-on-student schoolyard assault at Rotorua high school being investigated by police

00:24
2
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

00:30
3
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

06:31
4

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

11:48
5
1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest

Inside Parliament: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

06:31

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

The society's president Kathryn Beck spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast as it launches a working group to look into the issue.

11:48
1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest

Inside Parliament: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest.


00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Sickening student-on-student schoolyard assault at Rotorua high school being investigated by police

Footage of a Rotorua student viciously kicking another student in the head went viral online yesterday, eliciting widespread outrage, after it was posted on Facebook.


04:45
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 