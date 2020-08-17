TODAY |

Legal experts predict unprecedented jail term for Christchurch mosque killer

Source:  1 NEWS

Legal experts are predicting next week's high-profile sentencing of the Christchurch gunman will see a punishment never before handed down in this country.

Fifty one innocent people were killed as they prayed at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 last year.

Next week, convicted terrorist and mass murderer Brenton Tarrant will be sentenced for the most heinous act NZ has ever seen.

"What a terrifying thing this was, and given the extraordinariness of it, probably it needs an extraordinary sentence as a result," Nigel Hampton QC told 1 NEWS.

Finding a legal precedent in New Zealand is impossible and only cases of international infamy compare.

Anders Breivik was jailed for 22 years, Norway's maximum sentence, after killing 77 people in 2011. A preventative detention clause means his jail time can be extended.

The Oklahoma bomber, Timothy McVeigh, killed 168 people and was executed in 2001. The death penalty is no longer an option in NZ after it was abolished in 1961.

"We should not expect to see sentences like you see in the United States of 300, 400, 500 years imprisonment," law professor Chris Gallavin said.

William Bell is serving the longest sentence ever handed down in NZ for murdering three people at the Panmure RSA 19 years ago.

He received a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 30 years.

Brenton Tarrant. Source: 1 NEWS

Some legal experts believe there will be an unprecedented jail term for the convicted terrorist and mass murderer.

"Hopefully this is a one and only time in New Zealand history and it may be the only time in New Zealand hisotry where we see such a sentence," Mr Hampton said.

Mr Gallavin agrees.

"This is perhaps the strongest case in New Zealand's history for no minimum, no parole at all, unable to be considered for parole, so life imprisonment he'll never see the light of day again."

The UK has over 70 convicted killers serving life without parole, while in Australia there are 15. Although it's been requested in murder cases in NZ, it's never been used.

Lawyer David Garret thinks it won't be imposed now either because NZ's Sentencing Act requires the least restrictive sentence possible and a credit of up to 25 per cent to be given for a guilty plea.

The convicted killer pleaded guilty to 92 charges on the first day of lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

"I very much hope that my opinion is wrong and that he gets what he richly deserves which is life without parole but I don't think that is going to happen, but I would expect a minimum non parole period well in excess of the current record," Mr Garrett told 1 NEWS.

He says he wouldn't be surprised if the sentence is 50 years behind bars before he could be considered for parole.

Regardless, Mr Garrett says it's unlikely the killer will ever walk free.

"I think it's very likely that he will remain in jail for the rest of his life."

Sentencing begins next week.

