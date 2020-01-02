Leftover tents from Bay Dreams festival getting donated to refugees in need

Campers at a popular music festival in Mount Maunganui can choose to give back this year once the partying is over.

Instead of leaving behind their tents or sending them to the scrap heap, they can donate them to refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

Thirty-thousand people are expected to attend Bay Dreams 2020, according to its organisers, with the new idea for dealing with leftover tents born from a volunteering stint in the Greek Islands.

Kate Robertson saw thousands of people in need of shelter, so she came home and co-founded the Tent Collectors with her partner Sam Reynolds.

"At the moment these refugees have nothing," Mr Reynolds told 1 NEWS.

"They're running from countries like Syria that are war-torn, turning up on these islands with no possessions but the clothes they're wearing and maybe one bag.

"If we can give them a tent that would otherwise go to a landfill, it's a real no-brainer."

Based on last year, 300 to 500 tents will be left behind - which is a problem for organisers.

"We donate them where we can, but this is a solution that's helping on a much wider scale and internationally, which is awesome," Bay Dreams organiser Mitch Lowe told 1 NEWS.

Volunteers are letting campers know how it works, with collection points set up, and are tagging the gear people aren't planning to take home.

Attendee Olivia Claridge told 1 NEWS she thinks it's a great idea.

"It's nice to be able to go to a festival and be able to still give back," she said.

Some people are giving away more than just their leftover tents.

"There's one or two in particular who'd seen what we were doing and have on purpose bought a tent for us to donate, which is very cool," Mr Reynolds said.

The plan is to fill a container, with the charitable Kiwis in talks with shipping companies and asking for donations to help with costs.

These tents are destined for Samos Island, a Greek island just off the coast of Turkey, Mr Reynolds says.

"At the moment there's a campsite there for refugees that's built to accommodate 650 people, there's currently 7000 people there," he says.