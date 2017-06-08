Lecretia Seales' widower says she 'would be over the moon' with euthanasia bill being chosen for debate

Lecretia Seales' widower says the late euthanasia campaigner would be "over the moon" at news that a voluntary euthanasia bill will be debated in parliament.

ACT leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill was drawn from the member's bill ballot today.

Speaking to media at parliament today, Matt Vickers says, "Lecretia would be very happy ... she would be over the moon that this has finally got to the point where it's coming before the House".

Lecretia Seales died of brain cancer in June 2015. A Wellington based lawyer, she campaigned for voluntary euthanasia to be made legal.

In the week before she died a High Court judgment ruled against Ms Seales allowing a doctor to euthanise her without fear of prosecution.

Mr Vickers today welcomed the issue of euthanasia once again being thrust into the spotlight.

"When Lecretia took her case in 2015 she was hoping to galvanise political action through that case ... but the hope of course was to get a bill introduced into parliament."

He went on to say that he's, "very happy with the news today and can't wait for it to be debated in parliament and for the proper evidence based discussion to take place".

Strong opposition in public submissions

The End of Life Choice Bill gives people with a terminal illness or a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" the option of requesting assisted dying.

It defines those eligible and details a comprehensive set of provisions to ensure it is a free choice made without coercion.

It also outlines a stringent series of steps to ensure the person is mentally capable of understanding the nature and consequences of their decision.

MPs will have a conscience vote on the bill, and parties won't take positions on it.

In May, 1 NEWS reported how an anti-euthanasia group's analysis of submissions made to the Health Select Committee investigating medically assisted dying, had found the majority opposed legalisation of euthanasia.

More than 21,000 written submissions were received, after a petition was taken to parliament in 2015 calling for an overhaul of euthanasia laws.