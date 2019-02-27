TODAY |

'Leave us alone' says Invercargill's SIT in face of polytechnic merger proposal

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Southland
John McKenzie
Education

A proposal by the Government to merge all 16 New Zealand polytechnics has been slammed by those involved in one of the country’s leading institutions.

Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt saying he was shattered when he heard news of the proposal.

“We were angry, we built this up over ten years now and it really has worked for us, why take it away?” he says.

Shadbolt, along with others involved with Southern Institute of Technology, will meet with education minister Chris Hipkins this week, to discuss possible changes.

"Some of the concerns that've been raised in fact don't reflect the reality.  There's no intention to close SIT, there's no intention to take away it's distinctiveness or responsiveness to the Southland community," Hipkins says.

SIT’s zero fees scheme has transformed the southern polytechnic, with enrollments growing from 1000 to 5000 students since it was introduced.

Shadbolt is making it clear he’ll be asking the government to leave SIT alone.

“You look at New South Wales where they tried to centralise the education system over there, a very similar proposal, in fact based on what they're proposing to do to us here, and it's failed, it completely failed,” Shadbolt says.

Otago Polytechnic chief executive Phil Ker was also shocked by the announcement, but sees some merit in the Government’s plans.

“We need reforms, we need a system that works better… but we can have our cake and eat it, we can have both worlds,” Mr Ker says.

Consultations on the proposals, close on March 27.

Invercargill Mayor, Sir Tim Shadbolt, says the government needs to back off. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Southland
John McKenzie
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland
A 50km/h speed limit sign in central Auckland.

Auckland Transport seeks feedback on plan to lower speed limits on many roads, including CBD
05:21
Around 1200 residents from Wakefield, about 30 minutes from Nelson, have left their homes.

State of Emergency lifted for Pigeon Valley three weeks after Tasman fire started
00:30
Ace and owner, professional kite boarder Marc Jacobs make a slick duo.

Watch: Meet Ace, the dog that loves the thrill of kite boarding