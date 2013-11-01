At least two dead after car smashes into tree south of Auckland

At least two people are dead after a car ploughed into a tree at Pukekohe, south of Auckland, and was crushed.

Police ambulance and fire are responding to the crash that occurred on Morgan Road about 7pm.

Police say at least one of the occupants is a male.

They said in an earlier statement it was thought there are at least two occupants in the car and the Fire Service was ascertaining if any other people were in the rear of the vehicle.

Pukekohe East Road is closed between Runciman Road and Harrisville Road and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The serious crash unit is in attendance and the scene is still being examined.