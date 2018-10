A fatal helicopter crash has taken place at Wanaka Airport in Otago this morning, Police say.

Police confirmed they received a call just before 11am from a member of the public who reportedly saw smoke coming out of a chopper in the area.

Police also confirmed the crash is fatal and said they will release more information as it becomes available.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said they are en route to the scene with three ambulances, a manager and a helicopter from Queenstown.