At least 40% of NZ restaurants won't be able to conduct deliveries in Level 3, association boss says

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite yesterday's announcement that eateries would be allowed to open again in Level 3 for food deliveries, Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois says at least 40 per cent of Kiwi restaurants won't open because they can't operate under those regulations.

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said only 30 per cent of eateries are ready to work inside the regulations. Source: Breakfast

Ms Bidois says that while almost a third of restaurants will be able to open again when New Zealand moves out of Level 4, she says there is a large amount who simply can't.

"Thirty per cent of our membership at the moment are absolutely, 100 per cent going to be opening," Ms Bidois said.

"And then we've got 30 per cent considering whether it's going to work for them or not but it's looking likely and then we have 40 per cent who have basically said, 'look, this isn't going to suit my business model, the cost to make this happen within the business is going to be too prohibitive'."

Watch Ms Bidois' full interview above to see how Kiwi restaurants plan to function inside the Level 3 regulations.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
