TODAY |

Learn how scientists train for forensic body excavation

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Science

Most of us have seen CSI but what does it actually take to prepare for a crime scene like the ones on TV?

Scientists say training for body excavation is incredibly valuable, should they be called on by police.

New graduates - through to veteran forensic scientists - train using fake graves to search for clues to solve the problems that go with forensic work.

Forensic training happens every five years to ensure ESR staff in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch are prepared when called to excavate a body.

The call comes on average one to three times a year.

1 NEWS' Gia Garrick found out how staff train for a body excavation in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gia Garrick found out how staff train for a body excavation. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
2
Exhausted passenger slams Qantas for 'poor and disgusting' service after diverted plane stuck on tarmac at Ohakea air base for hours
3
Authorities say Mt Albert tree felling will go ahead despite protests
4
Ex-All Blacks coach Laurie Mains cast doubt over Scott Robertson as Steve Hansen's replacement
5
Qantas issues denial of 'racist' treatment of will.i.am, as star doubles down on accusations
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fisherman missing after being swept off rocks at west Auckland beach

Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by truck at Auckland's Western Springs
02:02

Elderly Whangārei woman reunited with some of her dead husband's stolen war medals

Person in critical condition after 'fall' in Waihi