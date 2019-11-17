Learn how scientists train for forensic body excavation

Most of us have seen CSI but what does it actually take to prepare for a crime scene like the ones on TV?

Scientists say training for body excavation is incredibly valuable, should they be called on by police.

New graduates - through to veteran forensic scientists - train using fake graves to search for clues to solve the problems that go with forensic work.

Forensic training happens every five years to ensure ESR staff in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch are prepared when called to excavate a body.

The call comes on average one to three times a year.