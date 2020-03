One of the top ways to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus is, of course, keeping up good hygiene.

The Ministry of Health recommends washing your hands with soap frequently during the day for a minimum of 20 seconds.

However, 20 seconds is longer than you think.

So, with that in mind, Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel has recruited some friends to help make sure you’re sticking to time in something she calls Hand Wash Karaoke.