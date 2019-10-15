Leaked poll shows Labour soaring ahead, drastic drop for National

The National Party is on just 29 per cent, while Labour is polling at 55 per cent, according to the latest survey by Labour's pollster

Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

By Jane Patterson of rnz.co.nz

The leaked poll shows a big jump for Labour, driven by the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis and in particular the role played by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

There's been recent speculation around the leadership of National's Simon Bridges, with some MPs worried about his ability to hold the party vote up to the levels it was polling before the Covid-19 crisis struck.

Under his leadership National's party vote had been holding up well, generally in the low to mid-forties.

In early February the Newshub Reid Research poll had National on 43 per cent with Labour on 42; a week later the 1 News Colmar Brunton they were on 46 and 41 respectively.

The new poll, leaked to RNZ, was done during the final stages of level 4 lockdown and has Labour on 55 per cent and National dropping to 29 per cent.

It has polled the Green Party at 6 per cent, New Zealand First on 5 per cent and ACT on 3 per cent.

National MPs have told RNZ they haven't been given any detailed internal polling for a few months.