 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Leaked documents throw into question a controversial decision to dump electric trains for diesel locomotives between Hamilton and Palmerston North.

KiwiRail announced the decision last year, and said diesel would improve reliability and efficiency.

But an external peer review by engineering consultants WorleyParsons warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".

Seven to nine are out of service at any one time for maintenance, repair and asbestos removal. And their performance has been "extraordinarily poor".

The review said KiwiRail should be switching its whole fleet to electric, but it said a paper from the company’s board was "biased towards the diesel option".

The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.
Source: 1 NEWS

And there are more concerns from a separate internal report, which says KiwiRail over-inflated expected savings – and upgrading electric trains was actually $230m cheaper than replacing them with diesel.

And Treasury also had concerns. Cabinet advice given to the Green Party under the Official Information Act shows officials weren't convinced by the business case.

They warned KiwiRail "provided no basis for its cost estimate" that electrifying the whole main trunk line could be up to $1bn.

The electric trains will be phased out in the next two years. But Transport Minister Simon Bridges says the whole line could be electrified in the future.

"There is an avenue down the line for different decisions to be made ... we can revisit this in due course - if we decide that's the right thing to do," he said.

But critics say the weight of evidence shows the right decision is not diesel.

Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie-Anne Genter said it is "shocking" that KiwiRail chose the diesel options. She wants Mr Bridges to call a halt to the plan - and commission a full independent report.

The Greens want the existing electric trains upgraded - and the entire trunk electrified over time. Ms Genter says the reports show that's the best value for money.

KiwiRail says the reports were written in 2015 -  a year before it made a final decision.

Chief executive Peter Reidy says there were three or four reviews.

"It matured all the way through, so the initial information that we were looking at at the start looked very different towards the end," he said.

"It's not our job to cook the books - we are very comfortable that this is the right decision for our business."

Related

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:56
1
As a guest on Australia's Triple J radio station, the New Zealand pop star admitted she has never watched the movie Gladiator, which Crowe features in.

'Is he from New Zealand?' - Lorde stunned as she learns on Aussie radio show that Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3

Public masturbator on the run after fleeing police in Christchurch car chase

00:11
4
Prince Sverre Magnus took his chance to sneak in one of the viral dance moves during celebrations yesterday.

Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

00:27
5
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

00:32
Tuke says Team USA are downplaying how much damage their boat took after capsizing yesterday.

Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

Oracle have released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ