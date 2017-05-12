 



Leaked documents raise serious doubts about KiwiRail's decision to dump electric trains for diesel

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.
Source: 1 NEWS

Andrea Vance

00:56
1
As a guest on Australia's Triple J radio station, the New Zealand pop star admitted she has never watched the movie Gladiator, which Crowe features in.

'Is he from New Zealand?' - Lorde stunned as she learns on Aussie radio show that Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3

Public masturbator on the run after fleeing police in Christchurch car chase

00:11
4
Prince Sverre Magnus took his chance to sneak in one of the viral dance moves during celebrations yesterday.

Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

00:27
5
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

00:32
Tuke says Team USA are downplaying how much damage their boat took after capsizing yesterday.

Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

Oracle have released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized.

00:27
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

The plane spent 2.5 hours in the air on a flight scheduled for just 1 hour.


 
